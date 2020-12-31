On.Live Tops One Day Volume of $18.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. On.Live has a total market cap of $237,866.95 and approximately $18.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. During the last week, On.Live has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00297091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.28 or 0.02031874 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.