Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Shares Down 1.1%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46.

About Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.