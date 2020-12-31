ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ONEOK is poised to benefit from the rising volumes in its pipelines as producers resumed production. With a gradual ramp-up in output, the utility is poised to benefit from long-term fee-based commitments. Also, it reduced its 2020 CAPEX and made cost-saving efforts to offset the effects of the pandemic. The buyout of ONEOK Partners gives it a distinct competitive edge. Moreover, shares of ONEOK have outperformed the industry in the past six months. While the company's operations are subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services, recent expansion efforts will likely position it well in the high-production region and contribute to its future earnings. Also, it does not own all the land on which its pipelines are located, which heightens its risks of incurring higher expenses to maintain necessary land use.”

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

