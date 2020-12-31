OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) Trading 1.8% Higher

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 17,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 131,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$66.21 million and a P/E ratio of -19.33.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

