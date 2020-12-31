Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OESX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.56 and a beta of 2.66. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 384,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 375,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 126,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

