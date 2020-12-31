Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

