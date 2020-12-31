Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNNGY opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $70.45.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

