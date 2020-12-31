PAC Global (PAC) Hits Market Cap of $7.77 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, PAC Global has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $10,776.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013787 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,853,819,847 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, BiteBTC, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

