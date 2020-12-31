Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $887.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

