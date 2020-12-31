Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.11. Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

About Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL)

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

