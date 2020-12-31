Paul Christopher Baker Sells 65,353 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $204.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.42. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

