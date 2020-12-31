Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.70.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,964,810. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $452.25. 367,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,976. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.