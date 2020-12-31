Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.70.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,964,810. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $452.25. 367,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,976. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit