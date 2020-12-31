Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $177.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 446,075 shares of company stock worth $81,122,423. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 264,472 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.37. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.30, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Analyst Recommendations for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

