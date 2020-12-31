PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $231.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.28. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $244.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 45.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 191.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

