PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $15.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. BidaskClub downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $840.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

