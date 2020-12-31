(PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) Shares Gap Up to $73.00

Shares of (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.00, but opened at $76.60. (PCTN.L) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 430,377 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £416.18 million and a PE ratio of 36.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

In other news, insider Richard Jones purchased 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,799.52 ($12,803.14).

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

