PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

PDLI stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDL BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

In other PDL BioPharma news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 631,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dominique Monnet sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,866,600 shares of company stock worth $12,635,204 and sold 1,109,261 shares worth $2,836,928. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

