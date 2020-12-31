Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.41. 3,795,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,740,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $235.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

