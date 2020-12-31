Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3 ($0.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) alerts:

Shares of PDL traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1.81 ($0.02). 7,830,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,818,682. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.71.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.