PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $15.00. PetVivo shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

