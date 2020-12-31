Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $183,799.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $183,799.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,670.75 or 0.99975814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00021070 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

