Pillar (PLR) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Pillar has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $11,722.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00297008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.17 or 0.02051407 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.