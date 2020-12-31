Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Down 2.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 1,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

