Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led lockdown. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term. Pinterest withdrew its 2020 revenue guidance, citing adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its advertising revenues.”

Several other research firms have also commented on PINS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

NYSE PINS opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.56 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $703,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,804,586 shares of company stock valued at $168,569,237 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

