Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.18

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.18 and traded as high as $69.82. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $69.43, with a volume of 71,379 shares changing hands.

LUKOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pjsc Lukoil in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VTB Capital cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pjsc Lukoil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 47.5% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil during the third quarter worth $589,555,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

