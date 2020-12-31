PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $2.50 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00008564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $365,686.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000104 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 604,464,622 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

