PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.0402 on Top Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and $3.53 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayFuel Token Profile

PLF is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

