Pluton (PLU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91,074.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00016055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 6% against the dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $91,074.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00295889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.16 or 0.01977303 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars.

