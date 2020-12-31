Po.et (POE) Market Capitalization Tops $421,257.77

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Po.et token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $421,257.77 and approximately $390.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.58 or 0.02024328 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

