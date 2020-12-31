PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 657.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 635.5% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $709,584.68 and $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00435501 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,443.10 or 1.00052990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004763 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002572 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,138,087,486 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

