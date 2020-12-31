Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.90% from the company’s previous close.

PRCH stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects homeowners with local home repair services. The company also facilitates customers to arrange set-up and installation for purchased goods through overstock e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers Service Attach, a tool that enables overstock customers to add installation or assembly services to online shopping carts.

