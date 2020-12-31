PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $1.83 on Top Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00006322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $2.00 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00181915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00085437 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars.

