PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.50. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Shares of PRAH traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.55. 9,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,750. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,960,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

