Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Receives $24.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $225,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,534.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at about $860,000.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

