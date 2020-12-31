Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) PT Lowered to $25.50 at Piper Sandler

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $25.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFC. BidaskClub raised Premier Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Premier Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $849.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.48. Premier Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

