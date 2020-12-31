Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

PFG stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

