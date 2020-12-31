PRiVCY Price Up 3.1% This Week (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $23,642.36 and approximately $3.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00010488 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

