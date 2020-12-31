Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Gap Down to $39.48

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $32.00. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 201 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 13,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $496,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,860 shares of company stock worth $1,876,721. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

