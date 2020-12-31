Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU) Trading Down 1.5%

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 8,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAACU)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Alpha Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.