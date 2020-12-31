Prometeus Trading Down 14.3% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00006475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $776,340.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00559011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00158407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00303553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00083669 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.