Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,115 shares of company stock worth $8,345,639. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.