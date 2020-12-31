ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) shares traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. 513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.