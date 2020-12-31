ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 0.9%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.78 and last traded at $103.43. Approximately 47,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 56,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.50% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

