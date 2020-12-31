ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) Shares Up 3.3%

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD)’s share price were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 35,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 35,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

About ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD)

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

