Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

PFS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 219,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,607. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

