Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,190.65

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,190.65 and traded as high as $1,402.50. Prudential plc (PRU.L) shares last traded at $1,384.00, with a volume of 3,539,154 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price target on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335.18 ($17.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 249.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.99.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

