Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Down 5.1%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 794,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 225,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit