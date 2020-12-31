Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 794,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 225,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.