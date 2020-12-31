Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Sell Rating at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank restated their sell rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PMMAF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

