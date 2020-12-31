PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE (PUM.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €86.60 ($101.88).

PUM stock opened at €92.28 ($108.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €92.32 ($108.61). The company’s 50 day moving average is €85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 191.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

