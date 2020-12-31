Pundi X Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $41.82 million and $1.16 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00292737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.93 or 0.02002918 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

